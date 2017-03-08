Nicki Minaj addresses Remy Ma drama i...

Nicki Minaj addresses Remy Ma drama in new song 'No Frauds'

Read more: WRAL.com

Minaj addressed Ma on "No Frauds," released Friday. She raps about Ma's six-year jail stint for assault and her record sales.

