New artists make line-up pure bliss
INFLUENTIAL international stars The Cinematic Orchestra and hip hop turntablist DJ Yoda have been added to the Blissfields 2017 bill. Usually reserved for the likes of the Sydney Opera House and London's Barbican, Roundhouse and Royal Albert Hall venues, The Cinematic Orchestra's live sound has been described as 'unyieldingly classy' by Pitchfork and 'entirely different - something original and pure in its artistic intention' by CLASH.
