Nearly a year after Prince's death, heirs are still grappling with his estate

The six people who stand to inherit the multimillion dollar estate are divided over how to move forward, months after they were identified as heirs and nearly a year after the late megastar's body was found in an elevator at his Paisley Park complex. Recent filings in Carver County District Court show disagreements unfolding between the heirs about how to use money from the estate - estimated at $100 million to $300 million before taxes and expenses - and who should benefit.

Chicago, IL

