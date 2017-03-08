Naomi Campbell silences rumours about...

Naomi Campbell silences rumours about feud with Rihanna

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The 46-year-old supermodel has decided to speak out against growing speculation her and the 'Work' hitmaker are at loggerheads with one another, after it was reported the catwalk icon had unfollowed the 29-year-old singer on social media. Speaking about her friendship with the Barbados-born beauty on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' on Tuesday , the brunette beauty said: "Everything's fine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bruse Wane Live - March 18th @ The Fire Spitte... 1 hr MoodMusic 1
News Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P... 20 hr Mustang 2
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Wed Lgt gang 38,681
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Mar 6 Random 87
News Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08) Mar 5 Good for him 31
manager needed Feb 25 Homicide 1
News TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in... Feb 20 BHM5267 5
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC