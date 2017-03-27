'N Sync's Chris Kirkpatrick to be a dad
Chris Kirkpatrick of 'N SYNC is about to say "Bye Bye Bye" to peace and quiet in his house: he and his wife, Karly , are expecting their first child. The couple tells People the baby is due in October.
