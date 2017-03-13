Metallica Kinda Goes Hip-Hop With DJ Mix Master Mike
Hard rock band Metallica will bring some hip-hop on the road with them on their upcoming North American tour. Mix Master Mike, who is a founding member of the Invisibl Skratch Piklz, is also the longtime DJ for the Beastie Boys.
