Mayte Garcia Opens Up About Child She...

Mayte Garcia Opens Up About Child She Lost With Prince: 'I Don't Think He Ever Got Over It'

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

In Mayte Garcia's new memoir, The Most Beautiful: My Life With Prince , the late rock icon's ex-wife reveals that the sudden death of the couple's son, Amiir , after six days shook the singer to the core. "I don't think he ever got over it," Garcia says in an excerpt from the book in this week's People magazine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 15 hr yoyoyo 38,704
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Wed That Guy 89
News Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Rapper & Loa... Mar 13 sonu 1
News Remaining optimistic about Muslims in America: ... Mar 12 Lolly 1
Bruse Wane Live - March 18th @ The Fire Spitte... Mar 10 MoodMusic 1
News Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P... Mar 9 Mustang 2
News Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08) Mar 5 Good for him 31
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,309 • Total comments across all topics: 279,587,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC