Mayte Garcia Opens Up About Child She Lost With Prince: 'I Don't Think He Ever Got Over It'
In Mayte Garcia's new memoir, The Most Beautiful: My Life With Prince , the late rock icon's ex-wife reveals that the sudden death of the couple's son, Amiir , after six days shook the singer to the core. "I don't think he ever got over it," Garcia says in an excerpt from the book in this week's People magazine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|15 hr
|yoyoyo
|38,704
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Wed
|That Guy
|89
|Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Rapper & Loa...
|Mar 13
|sonu
|1
|Remaining optimistic about Muslims in America: ...
|Mar 12
|Lolly
|1
|Bruse Wane Live - March 18th @ The Fire Spitte...
|Mar 10
|MoodMusic
|1
|Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P...
|Mar 9
|Mustang
|2
|Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08)
|Mar 5
|Good for him
|31
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC