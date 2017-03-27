Mary J. Blige opens up about divorce

Mary J. Blige opens up about divorce

15 hrs ago Read more: Watauga Democrat

The 46-year-old powerhouse filed for a divorce with Martin 'Kendu' Isaacs - who is also her manager - last year after 12 years of marriage because she could "sense" her partner didn't want her anymore, and she was left "suffering" by herself. Speaking about her romance to radio show host Angie Martinez on Power 105.1, the 'No More Drama' hitmaker said: "I can sense that I'm not what you want anymore.

