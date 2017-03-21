Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christm...

Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You to be a movie

The 46-year-old R&B superstar took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal the hit festive track will be the inspiration for the animated 'All I Want For Christmas Movie', which is slated for release this December. Alongside a trailer for the movie, she wrote: "I am thrilled to be able to bring the story of my favorite Christmas song to new generations of families with my upcoming new animated movie, Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You.

