Man faces more charges after shooting involving Fetty Wap
A hip-hop promoter arrested after a shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap in his New Jersey hometown is also facing an armed robbery charge. Passaic County prosecutors said Wednesday that Raheem Thomas had a handgun and hollow point bullets when he was arrested on the armed robbery charge, so he's also facing weapons charges and a count of receiving stolen property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm...
|7 hr
|Freddy Rock
|1
|Kendrick Lamar blasts Trump on Russia
|Mon
|WGAF
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Mar 25
|Xenile Xam
|38,715
|Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '...
|Mar 25
|andet1987
|43
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Mar 21
|Not gay
|2
|ciara vs aaliyah (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|MONEY MURPH
|196
|Top 10 Rappers Alive (Feb '07)
|Mar 21
|MONEY MURPH
|3,566
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC