Listen to homelessness charity Centrepoint's cover version of Drake's Hotline Bling

A leading homelessness charity has released a cover of smash-hit song Hotline Bling to encourage youngsters to contact its helpline. Centrepoint recreated the award-winning Drake track, renaming it Helpline Ring, with the help of Grammy-nominated producer Michael Angelo.

