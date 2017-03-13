Listen: Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez are back at it again on 'Sexy Body'
We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? Hip-hop star Pitbull released his new album Climate Change on March 17. He reunites with Jennifer Lopez on "Sexy Body."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|11 hr
|DARKxBLACK
|38,707
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Mar 15
|That Guy
|89
|Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Rapper & Loa...
|Mar 13
|sonu
|1
|Remaining optimistic about Muslims in America: ...
|Mar 12
|Lolly
|1
|Bruse Wane Live - March 18th @ The Fire Spitte...
|Mar 10
|MoodMusic
|1
|Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P...
|Mar 9
|Mustang
|2
|Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08)
|Mar 5
|Good for him
|31
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC