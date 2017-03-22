LISTEN: Andre 3000 Covers The Beatles on Vinyl blog
The cover was actually recorded back in 2010 for the Nike/NBA commercial below, but its vinyl release coincides with Record Store Day. Andre 3000 is probably best known for making up half of the hip-hop duo Outkast, but interestingly enough, this isn't Andre's first rodeo with classic rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUDL-FM Westwood.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '...
|8 hr
|Spotted Girl
|2
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Tue
|Not gay
|2
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Tue
|Xenile Xam
|38,713
|ciara vs aaliyah (Aug '06)
|Tue
|MONEY MURPH
|196
|Top 10 Rappers Alive (Feb '07)
|Tue
|MONEY MURPH
|3,566
|Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc...
|Mon
|Kmrafs
|9
|RayRipp x Bailbond Blake - Drako (official video)
|Mar 20
|BlurryVisionFilms
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC