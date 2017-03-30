Leonardo DiCaprio, Q-Tip bro it up at...

Leonardo DiCaprio, Q-Tip bro it up at intimate showcase

Longtime friends Leonardo DiCaprio and Q-Tip hung out at an intimate showcase for an Australian band making its New York City debut late Wednesday. The Oscar-winning actor and Grammy-winning rapper were in the small audience at Ludlow House as trio Chase Atlantic performed songs in a stripped, raw form.

