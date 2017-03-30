Leonardo DiCaprio, Q-Tip bro it up at intimate showcase
Longtime friends Leonardo DiCaprio and Q-Tip hung out at an intimate showcase for an Australian band making its New York City debut late Wednesday. The Oscar-winning actor and Grammy-winning rapper were in the small audience at Ludlow House as trio Chase Atlantic performed songs in a stripped, raw form.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|2 hr
|Girl beat
|38,718
|Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm...
|21 hr
|Freddy Rock
|1
|Kendrick Lamar blasts Trump on Russia
|Mon
|WGAF
|1
|Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '...
|Mar 25
|andet1987
|43
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Mar 21
|Not gay
|2
|ciara vs aaliyah (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|MONEY MURPH
|196
|Top 10 Rappers Alive (Feb '07)
|Mar 21
|MONEY MURPH
|3,566
