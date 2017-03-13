Kim Mathers accused of violating probation
The ex-wife of rap superstar Eminem is scheduled to be in court next week, accused of violating her terms of probation. Newly obtained court documents show drug tests for Kim Mathers came back diluted six different times from December of last year to February 1, 2017.
