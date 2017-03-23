Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend self help seminar

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attended a self-help seminar, which has been designed to set people free from fear. The couple - who share North, three, and Saint, 15 months - were seen at the Unleash The Power Within seminar, run by Tony Robbins, alongside Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner.

