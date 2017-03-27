Kendrick Lamar has dropped a new track and it bigs up body positivity
Kendrick Lamar feasts at a Last Supper-style table, calls for positive female body image, hits golf balls off the roof of a car and raps with his head on fire in the video for his new track Humble. The rapper tells listeners to "sit down, be humble" in the song, which is expected to feature on his upcoming fourth studio album, and the video is full of religious iconography.
