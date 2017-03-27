Kendall Jenner wants A$AP Rocky to mo...

Kendall Jenner wants A$AP Rocky to move in

13 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The 21-year-old model is said to be terrified of being at home alone, after her Hollywood abode was robbed earlier this month and so has suggested her rapper boyfriend - whose real name is Rakim Mayers - moves in with her temporarily, much to the unease of their friends. A source said: "Kendall's anxiety has gone through the roof since the robbery and she feels she doesn't know who she can trust.

