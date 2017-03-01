Kanye West's 'deep connection' with C...

Kanye West's 'deep connection' with Caitlyn Jenner

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Famous' rapper was hospitalised in November amid reports he had suffered a breakdown and he has reportedly turned to the 'I Am Cait' star - who, before her transition, was previously married to Kanye's mother-in-law Kris Jenner - for "counselling" as he gets back on track. A source told Closer magazine: "Caitlyn has been counselling Kanye over the past few months and they often talk for hours on the phone or at her Malibu home, which has become a refuge for him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08) 2 hr Good for him 31
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Feb 25 Bryanheurta123 38,680
manager needed Feb 25 Homicide 1
News TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in... Feb 20 BHM5267 5
Goonsspace Feb 17 Big Goon 2
Going crazy trying to figure out who sang these... Feb 16 The unknown 1
News Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g... Feb 16 Confry1 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,454 • Total comments across all topics: 279,332,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC