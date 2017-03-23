Kanye West Settles Lawsuit Out Of Cou...

Kanye West Settles Lawsuit Out Of Court Over 'New Slaves' Sample

Kanye West settled a lawsuit out of court stemming from a $2.5 million copyright claim for his Yeezus track, "New Slaves." The Chicago rapper was embroiled in a lawsuit sent by a Hungarian composer, who said that that his 1969 song was used in the hip-hop song's outro without his permission.

