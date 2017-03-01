Just Announced: The Chainsmokers, Wiz Khalifa to headline Surrey's Fvded in the Park concert
The Chainsmokers, Wiz Khalifa, PartyNextDoor and Dillon Francis are headliners at this summer's FVDED in the Park, the hip-hop/electronic music festival at Surrey's Holland Park. Two-day tickets for the three-stage concert, set for July 7 and 8, go on sale Monday, March 6 at 11 a.m. Single-day lineup will be announced in the coming weeks, with single-day tickets also available at that time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Feb 25
|Bryanheurta123
|38,680
|manager needed
|Feb 25
|Homicide
|1
|TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in...
|Feb 20
|BHM5267
|5
|Goonsspace
|Feb 17
|Big Goon
|2
|Going crazy trying to figure out who sang these...
|Feb 16
|The unknown
|1
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|Feb 16
|Confry1
|1
|Can anyone help me?
|Feb 16
|Waweru Njoroge
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC