Just Announced: The Chainsmokers, Wiz Khalifa to headline Surrey's Fvded in the Park concert

The Chainsmokers, Wiz Khalifa, PartyNextDoor and Dillon Francis are headliners at this summer's FVDED in the Park, the hip-hop/electronic music festival at Surrey's Holland Park. Two-day tickets for the three-stage concert, set for July 7 and 8, go on sale Monday, March 6 at 11 a.m. Single-day lineup will be announced in the coming weeks, with single-day tickets also available at that time.

