Jidenna loves Bisa Kdei's - Mansa' and - Brother Brother'

Two main songs Nigerian-American R&B star, Jidenna loves to listen to are highlife musician Bisa Kdei's 'Mansa' and 'Brother Brother'. The two songs, Ghanaian musician producer, Nana Kwabena Tuffuor, who has worked with the R&B star, revealed are part of Jidenna's favourites.

