Ice Cube backs Kanye West for presidential challenge against Donald Trump
Rapper Ice Cube says he will back Kanye West if he runs against President Donald Trump in the next US election. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/entertainment/news/ice-cube-backs-kanye-west-for-presidential-challenge-against-donald-trump-35491864.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/entertainment/film-tv/news/article35491863.ece/19e57/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-fe721ab3-2044-4e2b-b014-063568de263b_I1.jpg Rapper Ice Cube says he will back Kanye West if he runs against President Donald Trump in the next US election.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Feb 25
|Bryanheurta123
|38,680
|manager needed
|Feb 25
|Homicide
|1
|TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in...
|Feb 20
|BHM5267
|5
|Goonsspace
|Feb 17
|Big Goon
|2
|Going crazy trying to figure out who sang these...
|Feb 16
|The unknown
|1
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|Feb 16
|Confry1
|1
|Can anyone help me?
|Feb 16
|Waweru Njoroge
|1
