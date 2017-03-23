'I love you'; Beyonce surprises teen cancer patient with FaceTime call
FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Ebony Banks has been residing at the MD Anderson Cancer Center for the majority of her senior year as she continues battling a rare stage four cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '...
|1 hr
|Spotted Girl
|42
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Mar 21
|Not gay
|2
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|Xenile Xam
|38,713
|ciara vs aaliyah (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|MONEY MURPH
|196
|Top 10 Rappers Alive (Feb '07)
|Mar 21
|MONEY MURPH
|3,566
|Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc...
|Mar 20
|Kmrafs
|9
|RayRipp x Bailbond Blake - Drako (official video)
|Mar 20
|BlurryVisionFilms
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC