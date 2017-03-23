Hugh Grant Danced to Drake's 'Hotline...

Hugh Grant Danced to Drake's 'Hotline Bling' in the Love...

Read more: Time

Needless to say, the combination of Grant's nostalgic dancing paired with the catchy and relevant Drake song sent the Internet into a stir. Does it get much better than Hugh Grant dancing to Hotline Bling in a Love Actually spin off? Y #comicrelief Hugh Grant shaking his bum to hotline bling for the Red Nose Day love actually remake has made my entire 2017 already , will make its way to America on May 25 when NBC airs the sketch during its own Red Nose Day event.

