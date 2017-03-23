Hugh Grant Danced to Drake's 'Hotline Bling' in the Love...
Needless to say, the combination of Grant's nostalgic dancing paired with the catchy and relevant Drake song sent the Internet into a stir. Does it get much better than Hugh Grant dancing to Hotline Bling in a Love Actually spin off? Y #comicrelief Hugh Grant shaking his bum to hotline bling for the Red Nose Day love actually remake has made my entire 2017 already , will make its way to America on May 25 when NBC airs the sketch during its own Red Nose Day event.
