Hip hop singer arrested with Bt720,000-worth marijuana
Crime Suppression Division police Monday afternoon raided a Hip Hop singer's house in Bangkok and arrested him for allegedly having Bt720,000 worth of marijuana in possession. The raid of the house of Watcharapol Haklindee, alias Big P, was made at 2 pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|4 hr
|Xenile Xam
|38,700
|Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Rapper & Loa...
|5 hr
|sonu
|1
|Remaining optimistic about Muslims in America: ...
|Sun
|Lolly
|1
|Bruse Wane Live - March 18th @ The Fire Spitte...
|Mar 10
|MoodMusic
|1
|Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P...
|Mar 9
|Mustang
|2
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Mar 6
|Random
|87
|Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08)
|Mar 5
|Good for him
|31
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC