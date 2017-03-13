Hidden anti-bullying message wins praise for Young Enterprise team
A TEAM from Tudor Grange Academy Worcester won best overall company at the Young Enterprise South Worcestershire Spring Trade Fair. The team, called Hidden, had designed and printed t-shirts containing a hidden anti-bullying message and had plans for selling them and encouraging students to wear them to show their support.
