Hidden anti-bullying message wins pra...

Hidden anti-bullying message wins praise for Young Enterprise team

12 hrs ago

A TEAM from Tudor Grange Academy Worcester won best overall company at the Young Enterprise South Worcestershire Spring Trade Fair. The team, called Hidden, had designed and printed t-shirts containing a hidden anti-bullying message and had plans for selling them and encouraging students to wear them to show their support.

