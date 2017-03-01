Here's what songs all The Voice contestants will be performing on the show's first live knockout
The Voice's Mo Adeniran will channel his inner Beyonce in the show's first live knockout round on Saturday evening. Bookies' favourite Mo, 21, is to perform the former Destiny's Child star's song Freedom as the competition heats up.
