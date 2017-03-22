'Gong Show' creator Chuck Barris dies at 87 new
Chuck Barris, whose game show empire included "The Dating Game," ''The Newlywed Game" and that infamous factory of cheese, "The Gong Show," has died. He was 87. Barris died of natural causes Tuesday afternoon at his home in Palisades, New York, according to publicist Paul Shefrin, who announced the death on behalf of Barris' family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLUK-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '...
|6 hr
|Christians In Na...
|1
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Tue
|Not gay
|2
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Tue
|Xenile Xam
|38,713
|ciara vs aaliyah (Aug '06)
|Tue
|MONEY MURPH
|196
|Top 10 Rappers Alive (Feb '07)
|Tue
|MONEY MURPH
|3,566
|Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc...
|Mon
|Kmrafs
|9
|RayRipp x Bailbond Blake - Drako (official video)
|Mar 20
|BlurryVisionFilms
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC