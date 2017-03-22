'Gong Show' creator Chuck Barris dies...

'Gong Show' creator Chuck Barris dies at 87 new

13 hrs ago Read more: WLUK-TV Green Bay

Chuck Barris, whose game show empire included "The Dating Game," ''The Newlywed Game" and that infamous factory of cheese, "The Gong Show," has died. He was 87. Barris died of natural causes Tuesday afternoon at his home in Palisades, New York, according to publicist Paul Shefrin, who announced the death on behalf of Barris' family.

