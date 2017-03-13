Fresh Prince is back! Will Smith sky ...

Fresh Prince is back! Will Smith sky dives in Dubai for time number SIX

Yo, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air is back in Dubai and he's having the time of his life. Will Smith shared an awesome video on Facebook, which showed him skydiving at his regular go-to spot, SkyDive Dubai.

