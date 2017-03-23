Fetty Wap robbed in gun row

Fetty Wap robbed in gun row

Read more: Loudon County News

The 25-year-old rapper had a chain and an unspecified amount of cash snatched while in Patterson, New Jersey, with police dispatched to the scene at around 5am amid reports shots had been fired during a fight. According to TMZ, officers located two guys nearby with gunshot wounds, one hurt in the leg and another shot in the torso.

