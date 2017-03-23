Fetty Wap robbed in gun row
The 25-year-old rapper had a chain and an unspecified amount of cash snatched while in Patterson, New Jersey, with police dispatched to the scene at around 5am amid reports shots had been fired during a fight. According to TMZ, officers located two guys nearby with gunshot wounds, one hurt in the leg and another shot in the torso.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Sat
|Xenile Xam
|38,715
|Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '...
|Sat
|andet1987
|43
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Mar 21
|Not gay
|2
|ciara vs aaliyah (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|MONEY MURPH
|196
|Top 10 Rappers Alive (Feb '07)
|Mar 21
|MONEY MURPH
|3,566
|Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc...
|Mar 20
|Kmrafs
|9
|RayRipp x Bailbond Blake - Drako (official video)
|Mar 20
|BlurryVisionFilms
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC