Eminem announced as the headliner for Glasgow's Summer Sessions
The star, who has sold more than 150 million records around the world, will perform on August 24 in Bellahouston Park alongside Run The Jewels, Danny Brown and Russ. Eminem also headlined T In The Park 2010 which is to "take a break" in 2017 in a bid to resolve issues around its recent move to a new site in Perthshire.
