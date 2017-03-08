Eminem announced as the headliner for...

Eminem announced as the headliner for Glasgow's Summer Sessions

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

The star, who has sold more than 150 million records around the world, will perform on August 24 in Bellahouston Park alongside Run The Jewels, Danny Brown and Russ. Eminem also headlined T In The Park 2010 which is to "take a break" in 2017 in a bid to resolve issues around its recent move to a new site in Perthshire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P... 17 hr Mustang 2
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Wed Lgt gang 38,681
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Mar 6 Random 87
News Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08) Mar 5 Good for him 31
manager needed Feb 25 Homicide 1
News TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in... Feb 20 BHM5267 5
Goonsspace Feb 17 Big Goon 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,445,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC