Dwight Yoakum adds X factor to Pallad...

Dwight Yoakum adds X factor to Palladium show

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

That's because the Kentucky-born and California-honed country star isn't just playing at a legendary venue in his hometown . He's also teaming up with his old punk-rock friends and fellow L.A. natives X for a one-night show that will trace his formative career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kendrick Lamar blasts Trump on Russia 14 hr WGAF 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Mar 25 Xenile Xam 38,715
News Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '... Mar 25 andet1987 43
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... Mar 21 Not gay 2
ciara vs aaliyah (Aug '06) Mar 21 MONEY MURPH 196
Top 10 Rappers Alive (Feb '07) Mar 21 MONEY MURPH 3,566
News Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc... Mar 20 Kmrafs 9
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,333 • Total comments across all topics: 279,877,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC