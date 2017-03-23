Drake's More Life Sets Billboard 200 Streaming Record

Drake lands atop the Billboard 200 for the seventh time in his career with More Life , the new digital-only "playlist" release from the music superstar. According to Nielsen Music , More Life earned 505,000 equivalent album units in the week, the biggest week for any album since Drake himself eared 1.04 million total units with Views last May. A record 257,000 of these album equivalent units came from streaming, equaling 384.8 million streams of songs .

