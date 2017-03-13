Drake's More Life not Apple exclusive
The 30-year-old rapper has been closely tied with the streaming service since its launch in 2015, having already inked a deal manifesting in two exclusive album releases, exclusive music videos, TV advertising and tour sponsorship. However, it has been reported that Drake won't be making his long-awaited playlist project - which is expected to drop on Saturday - exclusive to Apple Music, and the tracks will also be available on Spotify and Amazon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Thu
|Xenile Xam
|38,706
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Wed
|That Guy
|89
|Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Rapper & Loa...
|Mar 13
|sonu
|1
|Remaining optimistic about Muslims in America: ...
|Mar 12
|Lolly
|1
|Bruse Wane Live - March 18th @ The Fire Spitte...
|Mar 10
|MoodMusic
|1
|Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P...
|Mar 9
|Mustang
|2
|Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08)
|Mar 5
|Good for him
|31
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC