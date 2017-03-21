Drake returns with dancehall beats an...

Drake returns with dancehall beats and big-name guests

Drake, the prolific hip-hop star who was last year's top-selling artist, has returned with a song collection in which he ventures further into dancehall rhythms and taps fellow big names. The Toronto rapper, who has long challenged industry definitions, on Saturday dropped "More Life" and called it not an album or a mixtape but his first playlist.

