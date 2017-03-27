Drake postpones Amsterdam gig after f...

Drake postpones Amsterdam gig after fans wait 75 minutes

Read more: Hillingdon Times

Rapper Drake has been jeered by disgruntled fans after cancelling an Amsterdam concert at the last minute on doctor's orders. Fans chanted "f*** Drake" and threw plastic cups on to the stage at the Ziggo Dome arena after waiting around 75 minutes for him to appear.

