Drake makes US chart history
Drake has set a new US chart record by having 24 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 in the same week. The 30-year-old rap star has also surpassed Lil Wayne for having the most hits among soloists in the chart's 58-year history, with 154, following the success of his most-recent album 'More Life'.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kendrick Lamar blasts Trump on Russia
|Mon
|WGAF
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Mar 25
|Xenile Xam
|38,715
|Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '...
|Mar 25
|andet1987
|43
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Mar 21
|Not gay
|2
|ciara vs aaliyah (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|MONEY MURPH
|196
|Top 10 Rappers Alive (Feb '07)
|Mar 21
|MONEY MURPH
|3,566
|Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc...
|Mar 20
|Kmrafs
|9
