Drake dropped a bunch of new music an...

Drake dropped a bunch of new music and we have a Lot to talk about

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Mashable

Please don't call it an album. Drake's latest "project" or "playlist," titled More Life , premiered unexpectedly Saturday on OVO Sound Radio, sending the internet into a spin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc... 7 hr Rap Hop 5
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Fri DARKxBLACK 38,707
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Mar 15 That Guy 89
News Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Rapper & Loa... Mar 13 sonu 1
News Remaining optimistic about Muslims in America: ... Mar 12 Lolly 1
Bruse Wane Live - March 18th @ The Fire Spitte... Mar 10 MoodMusic 1
News Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P... Mar 9 Mustang 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,500 • Total comments across all topics: 279,649,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC