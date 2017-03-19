Drake admits to drunk texting former flame J-Lo on his new album More Life
We've all been there, sending drunk texts to exes. But turns out Drake has to, and he's rapped about it on new 'album' More Life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|3 hr
|Jaden
|38,708
|New Litty🔥🔥🔥 Track! Cal...
|4 hr
|Jerry
|1
|Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc...
|Sat
|Rap Hop
|5
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Mar 15
|That Guy
|89
|Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Rapper & Loa...
|Mar 13
|sonu
|1
|Remaining optimistic about Muslims in America: ...
|Mar 12
|Lolly
|1
|Bruse Wane Live - March 18th @ The Fire Spitte...
|Mar 10
|MoodMusic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC