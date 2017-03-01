DJ Khaled's hip-hop cruise

The producer has recruited Future, Lil Wayne, Migos and A$AP Rocky to join him and fans on the return voyage from Miami, Florida to the Bahamas from June 30 to July 3. Pitchfork reports that the "18s and over" cruise will feature a "Meet & Greet Reception," "Themed Parties" and "Partying and mingling up close and personal with the entertainers." The 41-year-old record producer is set to release his 10th studio album 'Grateful' later this year, and although the 'No Problem' rapper is unable to divulge any details because the project is "super top-secret" he says he plays a large part in the making of the record.

