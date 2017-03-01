DJ Khaled's hip-hop cruise
The producer has recruited Future, Lil Wayne, Migos and A$AP Rocky to join him and fans on the return voyage from Miami, Florida to the Bahamas from June 30 to July 3. Pitchfork reports that the "18s and over" cruise will feature a "Meet & Greet Reception," "Themed Parties" and "Partying and mingling up close and personal with the entertainers." The 41-year-old record producer is set to release his 10th studio album 'Grateful' later this year, and although the 'No Problem' rapper is unable to divulge any details because the project is "super top-secret" he says he plays a large part in the making of the record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even with a castle, it's not always easy being ... (May '08)
|12 hr
|Good for him
|31
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Feb 25
|Bryanheurta123
|38,680
|manager needed
|Feb 25
|Homicide
|1
|TV presenter says meth cooks should be 'shot in...
|Feb 20
|BHM5267
|5
|Goonsspace
|Feb 17
|Big Goon
|2
|Going crazy trying to figure out who sang these...
|Feb 16
|The unknown
|1
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|Feb 16
|Confry1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC