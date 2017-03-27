DJ Khaled will star in Pitch Perfect 3

The 41-year-old rapper has taken to social media to reveal the news of his latest venture with images of him on set of the follow-up to the comedy movie, and with him behind the scenes with cast members including Elizabeth Banks and director Trish Sie. The musician shared a string of images of him during the filming session on his Instagram account and although he has kept details of his role in the production close to his chest, he has teased he has a "major role" in the film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.