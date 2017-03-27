DJ Khaled joins a Pitch Perfect 3a cast

The hip-hop star teased his new role on social media on Monday, as he shared a behind-the-scenes look at the film set. Khaled didn't give much away about the film's plot or his role in the video clips, but confirmed, "DJ Khaled will be in Pitch Perfect 3." He also got co-star Elizabeth Banks in on the action, asking her to help him make the official announcement.

