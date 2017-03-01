Dancing With the Stars line-up announced

Normani Kordei, Heather Morris and Nick Viall are among the celebrities taking part in the new season of 'Dancing With the Stars'. The Fifth Harmony singer has been paired with the reigning professional champion, Val Chmerkovskiy - who won season 23 with gymnast Laurie Hernandez - for the upcoming series, while the former 'Glee' actress will dance with his brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

