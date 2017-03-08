Court delay for singer Chris Brown in restraining order case
Model Karrueche Tran is seeking the order after she accused the R&B star of threatening to kill her, according to documents filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court. The former couple were due to appear at Santa Monica Courthouse in California on Thursday but a court spokeswoman confirmed the case had been adjourned until March 29. A temporary restraining order against Chris remains in place until the next hearing, she added.
