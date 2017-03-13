Coolio: I will be taking shoes and je...

Coolio: I will be taking shoes and jewellery off for next UK gig

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Rapper Coolio has said he will take off his shoes and jewellery before mingling with the audience at his upcoming UK show, after claims he was previously robbed at a British university gig. The C U When U Get There singer will join stars such as Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa and Young MC for the UK leg of the I Love The 90's tour in September, which will bring some of the era's best-known names in rap, hip-hop and R&B back to the stage for six shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc... 4 hr Rap Hop 5
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 22 hr DARKxBLACK 38,707
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Mar 15 That Guy 89
News Louis Farrakhan Praises Chance The Rapper & Loa... Mar 13 sonu 1
News Remaining optimistic about Muslims in America: ... Mar 12 Lolly 1
Bruse Wane Live - March 18th @ The Fire Spitte... Mar 10 MoodMusic 1
News Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P... Mar 9 Mustang 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,646,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC