Concern that police risk assessment form 'targets grime artists'
Culture minister Matt Hancock says he will speak to Khan about racism allegations over the Metropolitan Police's Promotion Event Risk Assessment Form 696. Form 696 is filled out by venues and promoters putting on an event and asks for the names and phone numbers of artists and promoters.
