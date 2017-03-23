Concern that police risk assessment f...

Concern that police risk assessment form 'targets grime artists'

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Culture minister Matt Hancock says he will speak to Khan about racism allegations over the Metropolitan Police's Promotion Event Risk Assessment Form 696. Form 696 is filled out by venues and promoters putting on an event and asks for the names and phone numbers of artists and promoters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Sat Xenile Xam 38,715
News Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '... Sat andet1987 43
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... Mar 21 Not gay 2
ciara vs aaliyah (Aug '06) Mar 21 MONEY MURPH 196
Top 10 Rappers Alive (Feb '07) Mar 21 MONEY MURPH 3,566
News Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc... Mar 20 Kmrafs 9
RayRipp x Bailbond Blake - Drako (official video) Mar 20 BlurryVisionFilms 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,203 • Total comments across all topics: 279,856,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC