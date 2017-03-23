Coming for you: Who is Kendrick talking about in new song?

" Kendrick Lamar called out rappers by name in his infamous "Control" verse released in 2013, but the internet is playing the guessing game about his target in a new song. Lamar released "The Heart Part 4" on Friday and caused a frenzy on social media as fans and listeners tried to figure out who the rap prince was referring to in the buzzed track.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.