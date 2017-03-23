Coming for you: Who is Kendrick talking about in new song?
" Kendrick Lamar called out rappers by name in his infamous "Control" verse released in 2013, but the internet is playing the guessing game about his target in a new song. Lamar released "The Heart Part 4" on Friday and caused a frenzy on social media as fans and listeners tried to figure out who the rap prince was referring to in the buzzed track.
