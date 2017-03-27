Colombia mad over Wiz Khalifa's visit to Pablo Escobar tomb
American rapper Wiz Khalifa is stirring controversy in the South American nation of Colombia, where he laid flowers and smoked what looks like a joint at the tomb of cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar. The rapper is an avid marijuana smoker and used his Instagram account to post several photos of him smoking at Escobar's tomb in Medellin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kendrick Lamar blasts Trump on Russia
|5 hr
|WGAF
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Mar 25
|Xenile Xam
|38,715
|Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '...
|Mar 25
|andet1987
|43
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Mar 21
|Not gay
|2
|ciara vs aaliyah (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|MONEY MURPH
|196
|Top 10 Rappers Alive (Feb '07)
|Mar 21
|MONEY MURPH
|3,566
|Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc...
|Mar 20
|Kmrafs
|9
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC