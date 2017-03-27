Ciara's baby shower

The 'I Bet' hitmaker is expecting a child with American football star Russell Wilson and she celebrated the impending arrival with a huge party at a private home in Los Angeles. With event planner Mindy Weiss on board, the couple treated their guests - which included Lala Anthony and Serena Williams - to food from Shake Shack whilst the hostess insisted upon flower crowns for all the female guests.

