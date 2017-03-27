Ciara's baby shower
The 'I Bet' hitmaker is expecting a child with American football star Russell Wilson and she celebrated the impending arrival with a huge party at a private home in Los Angeles. With event planner Mindy Weiss on board, the couple treated their guests - which included Lala Anthony and Serena Williams - to food from Shake Shack whilst the hostess insisted upon flower crowns for all the female guests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Intern for Chance The Rapper
|6 hr
|metro boy
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Thu
|Girl beat
|38,718
|Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm...
|Wed
|Freddy Rock
|1
|Kendrick Lamar blasts Trump on Russia
|Mar 27
|WGAF
|1
|Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '...
|Mar 25
|andet1987
|43
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Mar 21
|Not gay
|2
|ciara vs aaliyah (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|MONEY MURPH
|196
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC